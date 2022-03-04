2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$43,888 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8569700

8569700 VIN: WDDWJ6EB9JF755320

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 72,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.