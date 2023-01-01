Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

90,330 KM

Details Description Features

$45,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,590

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 SEDAN

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

  1. 9575377
  2. 9575377
  3. 9575377
  4. 9575377
  5. 9575377
  6. 9575377
  7. 9575377
  8. 9575377
  9. 9575377
  10. 9575377
  11. 9575377
  12. 9575377
  13. 9575377
  14. 9575377
  15. 9575377
  16. 9575377
  17. 9575377
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$45,590

+ taxes & licensing

90,330KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9575377
  • Stock #: 18MBC82
  • VIN: 55SWF6EB1JU262682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18MBC82
  • Mileage 90,330 KM

Vehicle Description

This magnificent Mercedes Benz C43 AMG comes completely equipped with Red leather, Heated front seats, Power adjustable front seats and steering wheel, Panoramic sunroof, 360 degree camera with active guidelines, Parking sensors, Navigation, Advanced keyless entry, Push button start, Auto start/stop, BURMESTER sound system, Bluetooth, Cruise control, and many other features as well.

-Accident Free

- Previous Company Vehicle

-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT

-FINANCING AVAILABLE 

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.79%

-We wholesale and accept trades.

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars

-This vehicles can be certified for an additional $699

-Online / Video Sales is also available:

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

We are open : 

Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , 

Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and 

Sunday: By Appointment Only

Address:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Premium Interior Trim Level
Self Braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2020 Nissan Rogue SL...
 70,400 KM
$29,488 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Sienna L...
 68,394 KM
$38,488 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 38,843 KM
$48,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory