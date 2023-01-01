$45,590+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C43 SEDAN
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
$45,590
- Stock #: 18MBC82
- VIN: 55SWF6EB1JU262682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,330 KM
Vehicle Description
This magnificent Mercedes Benz C43 AMG comes completely equipped with Red leather, Heated front seats, Power adjustable front seats and steering wheel, Panoramic sunroof, 360 degree camera with active guidelines, Parking sensors, Navigation, Advanced keyless entry, Push button start, Auto start/stop, BURMESTER sound system, Bluetooth, Cruise control, and many other features as well.
-Accident Free
- Previous Company Vehicle
-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
-FINANCING AVAILABLE
-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.79%
-We wholesale and accept trades.
-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized
-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars
-This vehicles can be certified for an additional $699
-Online / Video Sales is also available:
-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open :
Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,
Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and
Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address:
MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.
1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9
Vehicle Features
