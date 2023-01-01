Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

97,973 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE400 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE400 4MATIC

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

  1. 10176618
  2. 10176618
  3. 10176618
  4. 10176618
  5. 10176618
  6. 10176618
  7. 10176618
  8. 10176618
  9. 10176618
  10. 10176618
  11. 10176618
  12. 10176618
  13. 10176618
  14. 10176618
  15. 10176618
  16. 10176618
  17. 10176618
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
97,973KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10176618
  • Stock #: 18MBGLE6847
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GB1JB146847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18MBGLE6847
  • Mileage 97,973 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE400 4MATIC is a luxury SUV that combines style, performance, and advanced technology to deliver a remarkable driving experience. With its sleek and muscular design, this vehicle exudes elegance and presence on the road.
Under the hood, the GLE400 4MATIC is equipped with a powerful 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine, capable of producing 329 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. This engine provides ample power for both city driving and highway cruising, while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency.
The GLE400 4MATIC features the renowned Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC all-wheel drive system, which enhances traction and stability in various driving conditions. This system ensures confident handling and allows the vehicle to adapt to different road surfaces, providing a smooth and controlled ride.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)
WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
BACKUP SENSORS
Power Folding Seats
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2018 Subaru Outback ...
 118,094 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic EX ...
 97,525 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic EX ...
 54,485 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory