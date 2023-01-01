$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Motorline Auto Group
905-330-7365
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
GLE400 4MATIC
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9
905-330-7365
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
97,973KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10176618
- Stock #: 18MBGLE6847
- VIN: 4JGDA5GB1JB146847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18MBGLE6847
- Mileage 97,973 KM
Vehicle Description
Under the hood, the GLE400 4MATIC is equipped with a powerful 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine, capable of producing 329 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. This engine provides ample power for both city driving and highway cruising, while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency.
The GLE400 4MATIC features the renowned Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC all-wheel drive system, which enhances traction and stability in various driving conditions. This system ensures confident handling and allows the vehicle to adapt to different road surfaces, providing a smooth and controlled ride.
WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)
WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION
WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.
Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Additional Features
Entertainment Package
BACKUP SENSORS
Power Folding Seats
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Motorline Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9