2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 7 , 9 7 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10176618

10176618 Stock #: 18MBGLE6847

18MBGLE6847 VIN: 4JGDA5GB1JB146847

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18MBGLE6847

Mileage 97,973 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Dual front airbags Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Rain Sensing Wipers Convenience Intermittent Wipers Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Seating Driver Seat Height Adjustment Additional Features Entertainment Package BACKUP SENSORS Power Folding Seats Premium Audio Package TOUCHSCREEN Front Sensors Apple Car Play Lane Departure Alert Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals Android Audio High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.