2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

90,000 KM

$129,500

+ tax & licensing
$129,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

S63 AMG 4MATIC

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S63 AMG 4MATIC

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$129,500

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8535695
  • Stock #: 18MBS6317
  • VIN: WDDUG8JB6JA350617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MORE PICTURES COMING SOON...

2018 MERCEDES-BENZ S63 AMG LONG WHEEL BASE , SEDAN, 4-MATIC.

600+ HORSEPOWER  , V8 BI-TURBO ENGINE

ACCIDENT FREE , RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT 

THIS CAR IS FULLY LOADED WITH ALOT OF FEATURES AND POWER.

COMES TINTED, SET OF WINTER TIRES, TWO SET OF AMG KEYS.

EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE TILL NOVEMEBER 2023 OR 160,000 KMS

FINANCING IS AVAILAIBLE ON SITE, SAME DAY APPROVALS.

CONTACT US:

MOTORLINE AUTO GROUP

1227 PLAINS RD EAST, L7S2K2, BURLINGTON, ON

CALL 905-330-7365

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

