$129,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-330-7365
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S63 AMG 4MATIC
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
905-330-7365
$129,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8535695
- Stock #: 18MBS6317
- VIN: WDDUG8JB6JA350617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
MORE PICTURES COMING SOON...
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ S63 AMG LONG WHEEL BASE , SEDAN, 4-MATIC.
600+ HORSEPOWER , V8 BI-TURBO ENGINE
ACCIDENT FREE , RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
THIS CAR IS FULLY LOADED WITH ALOT OF FEATURES AND POWER.
COMES TINTED, SET OF WINTER TIRES, TWO SET OF AMG KEYS.
EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE TILL NOVEMEBER 2023 OR 160,000 KMS
FINANCING IS AVAILAIBLE ON SITE, SAME DAY APPROVALS.
CONTACT US:
MOTORLINE AUTO GROUP
1227 PLAINS RD EAST, L7S2K2, BURLINGTON, ON
CALL 905-330-7365
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorline Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.