2018 Nissan Altima

SV| NAVI| SUNROOF| HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL|

Location

Car Nation Canada

4315 N Service Road, Burlington, ON L7L 4X7

905-332-1741

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,490KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4435557
  • Stock #: CN6095A
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP0JC134778
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Windows
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Safety
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior

