$8,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Nissan Kicks
SV
2018 Nissan Kicks
SV
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
219,246KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU8JL529336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,246 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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905-412-XXXX(click to show)
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing>
LGA motors
905-412-3805
2018 Nissan Kicks