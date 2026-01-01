Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Kicks

219,246 KM

Details Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14407068

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

  1. 14407068
  2. 14407068
  3. 14407068
  4. 14407068
  5. 14407068
  6. 14407068
  7. 14407068
  8. 14407068
  9. 14407068
  10. 14407068
  11. 14407068
  12. 14407068
  13. 14407068
  14. 14407068
  15. 14407068
  16. 14407068
  17. 14407068
  18. 14407068
Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
219,246KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU8JL529336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,246 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LGA motors

Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD *Leather for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD *Leather 153,289 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD 126,658 KM $14,800 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Dart RALLYE for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Dodge Dart RALLYE 255,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Email LGA motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-412-XXXX

(click to show)

905-412-3805

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2018 Nissan Kicks