2018 Nissan Leaf

* OUR DEALERSHIP IS NOW FULLY OPEN AGAIN AND WHILE APPOINTMENTS ARE NO LONGER NECESSARY THEY ARE PREFERRED SO THAT WE CAN PROPERLY PREPARE AND SANITIZE THE VEHICLE YOU ARE INTERESTED IN BEFORE YOU ARRIVE *
Finished in Pearl White on a Black Cloth interior, the Nissan Leaf EV is a powerful step forward for the Japanese manufacturer. Feel more confident, excited and connected with this all electric hatchback! Comes equipped with original charging equipment and the following options:
- 40 kWh Lithium-ion Battery
- e-Pedal
- Intelligent Trace Control
- Active Ride Control
- Hill Hold Assist
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- 7.0" Multi-touch Control & Information Display and 5.0" Colour Display
- Automatic Temperature Control
- Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Start
- Bucket Seats for Driver and Front Passenger
- Quick Charge Port
- 17" Machine-finish Aluminum Alloy Wheels
- Fog Lights
- Nissan Navigation System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Intelligent Cruise Control
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- All Weather Package (Includes Hybrid Heater System, Heated Side Mirrors, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel)
- Technology Package (Electronic Parking Brake, LED Headlights with LED Signature DRL, ProPILOT Assist, High Beam Assist, Auto-dimming Rearview Mirror, Power-adjustable Front Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blindspot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Lane Intervention)
The Nissan Leaf gives you a single charge range of about 240 km with its 40 kWh lithium-ion battery. Single charge range may vary depending on driving style and various other factors.
This one owner, accident and claim free vehicle is being sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance at $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.
Balance of manufacture New Vehicle Limited Warranty (3 years / 60,000 km) valid until July 2021. Balance of Powertrain Component Warranty (5 year / 100,000 km) and manufacture EV System Coverage (5 years / 100,000 km) valid until July 2023. Balance of Battery Coverage (8 years / 160,000 km) valid until July 2026.
