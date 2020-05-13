2018 Nissan Leaf

Safety Fog Lights

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Theft Deterrent/Alarm

Anti-lock Brakes / ABS

Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.