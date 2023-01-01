2018 Nissan Murano

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 8 3 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10354425

10354425 Stock #: 18NM8294

18NM8294 VIN: 5N1AZ2MH6JN168294

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18NM8294

Mileage 74,832 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Rear Cross Traffic Alert Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Adaptive Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Convenience Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Mechanical Push Button Start Seating Driver Seat Height Adjustment Additional Features Accident Free Automatic Windshield Wipers TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Android Audio High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.