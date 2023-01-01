$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Murano
Platinum AWD
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9
74,832KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10354425
- Stock #: 18NM8294
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MH6JN168294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,832 KM
Vehicle Description
1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION
WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.
Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365
Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Seating
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Additional Features
Accident Free
Automatic Windshield Wipers
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
High Beam Assist / HBA
