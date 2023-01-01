Menu
2018 Nissan Murano

74,832 KM

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2018 Nissan Murano

2018 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD

2018 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

74,832KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10354425
  Stock #: 18NM8294
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MH6JN168294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,832 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Nissan Murano boasts a striking blend of style and functionality. Its sleek exterior showcases an eye-catching V-motion grille, complemented by LED headlights and taillights for enhanced visibility. Inside, the Murano offers a spacious and comfortable cabin with high-quality materials and an array of technology features. The infotainment system features a responsive touchscreen interface, smartphone integration, and available navigation. Safety is a priority, with standard features like a rearview camera and advanced airbags. The Murano's smooth ride, ample cargo space, and available advanced driver assistance systems make it a well-rounded choice in the midsize SUV segment.

Included FREE: 1) FULL DETAILING 2) FRESH OIL CHANGE 3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT 4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9
Phone # (905) 330 7365

Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

Accident Free
Automatic Windshield Wipers
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

