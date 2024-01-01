Menu
<p>2 OWNER VERY CLEAN 2018 NISSAN SENTRA SV FOR SALE. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS</p><p>HEATED SEATS</p><p>SUNROOF</p><p>AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br /></p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p><br /></p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2018 Nissan Sentra

162,800 KM

$11,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

Used
162,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7APXJY281351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
2018 Nissan Sentra