2018 Porsche Cayenne

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span><span>***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***</span></span></p><p>___________________________________________</p><p><span>** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * </span></p><p>___________________________________________</p><p>Please note:  Approximately 30% of our inventory is stored at our secondary lot. Kindly book an appointment to ensure the vehicle youre interested in is available for viewing. <span>Call us today at (905) 639-8187</span>.  Thank you.<br>___________________________________________</p><p>High Value Options</p><p><br></p><div>Air Conditioning</div><div>Navigation System</div><div>Smart Device Integration</div><div>Satellite Radio</div><div>Backup Camera</div><div>Cruise Control</div><div>Power Folding Mirrors</div><div>Heated Mirrors</div><div>Power Seats</div><div>Memory Seat(s)</div><div>Cooled Seat(s)</div><div>Heated Seats</div><div>Heated Steering Wheel</div><div>Sunroof / Moonroof</div><div>Panoramic Roof</div><div>Alloy Wheels</div><br><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1763042993085_6211573830079948 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>___________________________________________</p><p>FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly.  Finance Fee may apply</p><p><span>___________________________________________</span></p><p><span>PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!</span></p><p><span>___________________________________________</span><br></p><p><span>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!</span></p><p><span>___________________________________________</span></p><p><span>New vehicles arriving daily. Visit us at 547 Plains Road East, Burlington. Top-quality pre-owned vehicles.Ontario-registered dealer. Buy with confidence<br></span>___________________________________________</p><p>If youd like more information or want to schedule a test drive, our team is ready to help. Stop in, call, or reach out online. We look forward to welcoming you soon.<br></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span></span></p><p><span>WE ARE LOCATED AT</span></p><p><span>547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E</span></p>

2018 Porsche Cayenne

82,300 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Porsche Cayenne

AWD - Navigation - Leather - Sunroof !!

Watch This Vehicle
13175207

2018 Porsche Cayenne

AWD - Navigation - Leather - Sunroof !!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

Contact Seller

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,300KM
VIN WP1AA2A26JKA07147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,300 KM

Vehicle Description

***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***

___________________________________________

** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

___________________________________________

Please note:  Approximately 30% of our inventory is stored at our secondary lot. Kindly book an appointment to ensure the vehicle youre interested in is available for viewing. Call us today at (905) 639-8187.  Thank you.
___________________________________________

High Value Options


Air ConditioningNavigation SystemSmart Device IntegrationSatellite RadioBackup CameraCruise ControlPower Folding MirrorsHeated MirrorsPower SeatsMemory Seat(s)Cooled Seat(s)Heated SeatsHeated Steering WheelSunroof / MoonroofPanoramic RoofAlloy Wheels

___________________________________________

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly.  Finance Fee may apply

___________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

New vehicles arriving daily. Visit us at 547 Plains Road East, Burlington. Top-quality pre-owned vehicles.Ontario-registered dealer. Buy with confidence
___________________________________________

If youd like more information or want to schedule a test drive, our team is ready to help. Stop in, call, or reach out online. We look forward to welcoming you soon.

___________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Leather Door Trim Insert
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Integrated Navigation System
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Window Activation

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Tire mobility kit
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Collapsible Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
220 Amp Alternator
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
100 L Fuel Tank
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Axle ratio: 3.27
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 w/Direct Fuel Injection
85-Amp/Hr 450CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Concealed Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic S Automatic -inc: auto start/stop function and gearshift controls on steering wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
810 kgs (6
195 lbs)
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mini Overhead Console and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 R-Dynamic SE - V6 - Lane Keep Assist !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 R-Dynamic SE - V6 - Lane Keep Assist !! 92,550 KM $26,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volvo S60 T6 AWD Momentum - Navigation - Leather !!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Volvo S60 T6 AWD Momentum - Navigation - Leather !!! 57,600 KM $25,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 4MATIC COUPE - AMG PKG - NAVI - LEATHER !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 4MATIC COUPE - AMG PKG - NAVI - LEATHER !! 73,950 KM $33,888 + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2018 Porsche Cayenne