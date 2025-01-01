Menu
2018 RAM 1500

173,270 KM

Details Description

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

5.7L V8 SLT-BIG HORN HEMI CREW 4WD HEATED SEAT & STEERING RUNNING BOARDS BLUETOOTH

12289872

2018 RAM 1500

5.7L V8 SLT-BIG HORN HEMI CREW 4WD HEATED SEAT & STEERING RUNNING BOARDS BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Contact Seller

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,270KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT0JS237998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3066
  • Mileage 173,270 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Clean Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Bighorn HEMI 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Tan Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Side Running Board, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 RAM 1500