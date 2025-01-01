Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*16 SERVICE RECORDS* Clean Dodge Ram 1500 V8 5.7L Hemi with Automatic Transmission. Red on Charcoal Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Running Boards, and OTHER POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2018 RAM 1500

132,660 KM

$21,595

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

5.7L V8 HEMI ST 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH RUNNING BOARDS ALLOYS

12381744

2018 RAM 1500

5.7L V8 HEMI ST 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH RUNNING BOARDS ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$21,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,660KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT1JS219991

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3135
  • Mileage 132,660 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*16 SERVICE RECORDS* Clean Dodge Ram 1500 V8 5.7L Hemi with Automatic Transmission. Red on Charcoal Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Running Boards, and OTHER POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Interior

Security System
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Mirrors

Bluetooth

6 PASSENGER

Child Safety Locks

AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2018 RAM 1500