Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
189,470KM
VIN 1C6RR7LM8JS287847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,470 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*13 SERVICE RECORDS* Clean Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab 3.0L V6 Diesel with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Side Running Board, Bed Cap, Bush to Start, Driver Power Seat, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 RAM 1500