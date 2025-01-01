Menu
2018 RAM 1500

166,910 KM

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

LIMITED HEMI CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEAT/COOL LEATHER SEATS/STEERING SUNROOF P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS

2018 RAM 1500

LIMITED HEMI CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEAT/COOL LEATHER SEATS/STEERING SUNROOF P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,910KM
VIN 1C6RR7WT5JS142283

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3647
  • Mileage 166,910 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*30 DODGE SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Clean Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Limited 5.7L V8 Hemi with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Front Seats, Leather Interior, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Side Running Boards, Premium Alpine Audio System, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Memory Driver Seat, Duel Power Front Seats, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 RAM 1500