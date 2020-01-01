Menu
2018 RAM 1500

Sport l QUAD l NAV l HEATED SEATS l

2018 RAM 1500

Sport l QUAD l NAV l HEATED SEATS l

Location

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

1-888-288-8483

$34,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,178KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4424514
  • Stock #: U17262
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT7JS283708
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Ram won't be on the lot long! Both practical and stylish! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process. This 4 door, 5 passenger truck has not yet reached the 50,000 kilometer mark! Top features include air conditioning, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, automatic dimming door mirrors, and a split folding rear seat. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

