2018 RAM 1500

Limited l CREW l HEATED LEATHER l NAV l

2018 RAM 1500

Location

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

1-888-288-8483

$42,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,130KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4689360
  • Stock #: U17426
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT7JS166387
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this great low mileage vehicle! Everything you need in a truck, at a price you wouldn't expect! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process. Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: turn signal indicator mirrors, a bedliner, and remote keyless entry. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

