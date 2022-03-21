Menu
2018 RAM 1500

90,231 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Drivrz

888-970-6209

blackout ram 4x4 crew

Location

Drivrz

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-970-6209

90,231KM
Used
  • Stock #: 1016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice blacked out express ram with v8 and 4x4. We offer leasing and financing. Crewcab with keyless entry and two keys. Comes with a safety and fully reconditioned. Call or email today to make an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Map Lights
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
Crew Cab

