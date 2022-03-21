$34,995+ tax & licensing
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
blackout ram 4x4 crew
Location
305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
90,231KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8712281
- Stock #: 1016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice blacked out express ram with v8 and 4x4. We offer leasing and financing. Crewcab with keyless entry and two keys. Comes with a safety and fully reconditioned. Call or email today to make an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Map Lights
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
Crew Cab
