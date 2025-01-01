2018 RAM 2500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*17 DODGE SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR<span>*</span><span> </span><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Clean Dodge Ram 2500 Crew Cab </span><span>6.4L HEMI</span><span> POWER WAGON with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control</span></font><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>, Running Boards, Remote Start, Side Turning Signals, a</span></font><span>nd ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2018 RAM 2500

177,340 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 RAM 2500

6.4L V8 HD HEMI POWER WAGON 4WD *DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12684855

2018 RAM 2500

6.4L V8 HD HEMI POWER WAGON 4WD *DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12684855
  2. 12684855
  3. 12684855
  4. 12684855
  5. 12684855
  6. 12684855
  7. 12684855
  8. 12684855
  9. 12684855
  10. 12684855
  11. 12684855
  12. 12684855
  13. 12684855
  14. 12684855
  15. 12684855
  16. 12684855
  17. 12684855
  18. 12684855
  19. 12684855
  20. 12684855
  21. 12684855
  22. 12684855
  23. 12684855
  24. 12684855
  25. 12684855
  26. 12684855
  27. 12684855
  28. 12684855
  29. 12684855
  30. 12684855
  31. 12684855
  32. 12684855
  33. 12684855
  34. 12684855
  35. 12684855
  36. 12684855
  37. 12684855
  38. 12684855
  39. 12684855
  40. 12684855
  41. 12684855
  42. 12684855
  43. 12684855
  44. 12684855
  45. 12684855
  46. 12684855
  47. 12684855
  48. 12684855
  49. 12684855
  50. 12684855
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,340KM
VIN 3C6TR5EJ4JG126724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3328
  • Mileage 177,340 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*17 DODGE SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Clean Dodge Ram 2500 Crew Cab 6.4L HEMI POWER WAGON with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Running Boards, Remote Start, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Chevrolet Volt LTZ PREMIUM CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED 4 SEATS P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Chevrolet Volt LTZ PREMIUM CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED 4 SEATS P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS 150,500 KM $15,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T V6 TECH/PRESTIGE AWD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS* NAV FRONT CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL P.ROOF SHIFTERS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Audi Q7 3.0T V6 TECH/PRESTIGE AWD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS* NAV FRONT CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL P.ROOF SHIFTERS CRUISE ALLOYS 104,350 KM $26,980 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL ECOBOOST AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Ford Edge SEL ECOBOOST AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS 143,640 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 RAM 2500