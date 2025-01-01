Menu
** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

___________________________________________

Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Navigation
___________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

2018 Smart fortwo

63,100 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Smart fortwo

electric drive COUPE ELECTRIC DRIVE PASSION - Navigation !!

12516199

2018 Smart fortwo

electric drive COUPE ELECTRIC DRIVE PASSION - Navigation !!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,100KM
VIN WMEFJ9BA2JK284143

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 284143
  • Mileage 63,100 KM

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
driver armrest
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Seats w/Carpet Back Material
Partial Floor Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
FOB Controls -inc: Rear Window Only
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Heated Seats
Height Adjustable Driver Seat

First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners

Clock

Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
2 Speakers

Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Other Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: Single Speed Automatic

Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Interior Concealed Storage
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Coloured Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert
fixed
Regenerative Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Cloth Upholstered Dashboard
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger
Coloured Console Insert
Engine: Magneto-Electric Motor
13 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 17.6 kWh Capacity

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
905-639-8187

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2018 Smart fortwo