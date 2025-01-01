Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR<span>* </span><span>Very Clean Subaru Forester 2.5L 4 Cylinders AWD with automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights,</span><span> Alloys, Power Driver Seat, Back Up Camera, Side Tuning Signals, Heated Front Seat, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2018 Subaru Forester

128,930 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i PREMIUM PZEV AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12499720

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i PREMIUM PZEV AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12499720
  2. 12499720
  3. 12499720
  4. 12499720
  5. 12499720
  6. 12499720
  7. 12499720
  8. 12499720
  9. 12499720
  10. 12499720
  11. 12499720
  12. 12499720
  13. 12499720
  14. 12499720
  15. 12499720
  16. 12499720
  17. 12499720
  18. 12499720
  19. 12499720
  20. 12499720
  21. 12499720
  22. 12499720
  23. 12499720
  24. 12499720
  25. 12499720
  26. 12499720
  27. 12499720
  28. 12499720
  29. 12499720
  30. 12499720
  31. 12499720
  32. 12499720
  33. 12499720
  34. 12499720
  35. 12499720
  36. 12499720
  37. 12499720
  38. 12499720
  39. 12499720
  40. 12499720
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,930KM
VIN JF2SJEDC6JH411639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,930 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Subaru Forester 2.5L 4 Cylinders AWD with automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Alloys, Power Driver Seat, Back Up Camera, Side Tuning Signals, Heated Front Seat, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SR CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*NISSAN MAINTAIN* CAMERA P.SENSORS SUNROOF HEATED SEAST/STEERING BLUETOOTH ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2020 Nissan Sentra SR CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*NISSAN MAINTAIN* CAMERA P.SENSORS SUNROOF HEATED SEAST/STEERING BLUETOOTH ALLOYS 84,080 KM $19,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer AWD LIMITED CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH SUNROOF PADDLE SHIFTERS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer AWD LIMITED CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH SUNROOF PADDLE SHIFTERS 100,780 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sorento LX AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2020 Kia Sorento LX AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 160,600 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Subaru Forester