2018 Subaru Legacy

$13,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10289010

10289010 VIN: 4S3BNDA6XJ3037240

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Mileage 183,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.