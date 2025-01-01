$14,595+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Legacy
2.5i AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA PADDEL SHIFTERS HEATED POWER SEAT
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$14,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,520KM
VIN 4S3BNDA66J3016501
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,520 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*17 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Nice Clean Subaru Legacy 2.5L 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Wheel Controls, Back Up Camera, Paddle Shifters, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
