Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*17 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* <span>Nice Clean Subaru </span><span>Legacy</span><span> 2.5L 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Wheel Controls, Back Up Camera, Paddle Shifters, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2018 Subaru Legacy

174,520 KM

Details Description Features

$14,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Subaru Legacy

2.5i AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA PADDEL SHIFTERS HEATED POWER SEAT

Watch This Vehicle
12520573

2018 Subaru Legacy

2.5i AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA PADDEL SHIFTERS HEATED POWER SEAT

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12520573
  2. 12520573
  3. 12520573
  4. 12520573
  5. 12520573
  6. 12520573
  7. 12520573
  8. 12520573
  9. 12520573
  10. 12520573
  11. 12520573
  12. 12520573
  13. 12520573
  14. 12520573
  15. 12520573
  16. 12520573
  17. 12520573
  18. 12520573
  19. 12520573
  20. 12520573
  21. 12520573
  22. 12520573
  23. 12520573
  24. 12520573
  25. 12520573
  26. 12520573
  27. 12520573
  28. 12520573
  29. 12520573
  30. 12520573
  31. 12520573
  32. 12520573
  33. 12520573
  34. 12520573
  35. 12520573
  36. 12520573
  37. 12520573
  38. 12520573
  39. 12520573
Contact Seller

$14,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,520KM
VIN 4S3BNDA66J3016501

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,520 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*17 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Nice Clean Subaru Legacy 2.5L 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Wheel Controls, Back Up Camera, Paddle Shifters, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler V6 UNLIMITED SAHARA 75th-ANNIVERSARY 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Jeep Wrangler V6 UNLIMITED SAHARA 75th-ANNIVERSARY 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS 184,260 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Odyssey TOURING CERTIFIED *8 SEATS*26 HONDA SERVICE* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH DVD SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Honda Odyssey TOURING CERTIFIED *8 SEATS*26 HONDA SERVICE* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH DVD SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 169,340 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda CR-V EX 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*2nd WINTER* CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Honda CR-V EX 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*2nd WINTER* CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 104,090 KM $16,480 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Subaru Legacy