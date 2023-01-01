$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback
2.5I LIMITED
Location
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9
118,094KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10176630
- Stock #: 18SO0559
- VIN: 4S4BSDNC4J3390559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,094 KM
Vehicle Description
One of the standout features of the 2018 Subaru Outback is its renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. This system ensures optimal traction and stability, enhancing the vehicle's performance on various road surfaces and in challenging weather conditions. It delivers excellent handling and inspires confidence, making it suitable for both everyday commuting and outdoor adventures.
Under the hood, the Outback offers the standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine provides adequate power and fuel efficiency.The interior of the Outback is designed with comfort and versatility in mind. It offers a spacious cabin with ample headroom and legroom for both front and rear passengers. The rear seats can be folded down in a 60/40 split configuration, allowing for flexible cargo arrangements and accommodating larger items.
The Outback comes equipped with a range of advanced safety features. Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, available on higher trims, includes features like adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane departure warning, and lane-keep assist. These features contribute to enhanced safety and provide peace of mind on the road.
In summary, the 2018 Subaru Outback impresses with its capable all-wheel drive system, comfortable interior, and a range of advanced safety and technology features. It's a practical and reliable choice for those who value versatility, off-road capability, and a comfortable ride.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
