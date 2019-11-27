2018 Tesla Model 3

* IN STOCK AND AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY! OVER 40 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *











Finished in Red Multicoat on an All Black Premium Interior and equipped with the agile 19-inch Sport Wheels, the Tesla Model 3 needs no introduction! This technological marvel is equipped with the long range battery and is also loaded with the following options:









PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- 12-way power adjustable heated front seats

- Heated Rear Seats

- Premium seat material and trim

- Premium audio - 14 Speakers, 1 Subwoofer, 2 Amps, and Immersive Sound

- Maps & navigation with live traffic visualization

- Internet Browser

- In-car internet streaming

- LED fog lamps

- Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones

- Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection

- Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

- Music and media over Bluetooth

- Custom driver profiles









EHNANCED AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Cruise Control allowing for automatic acceleration and braking based on other vehicles on the road

- Autosteer







FULL SELF DRIVING:

- Navigate on Autopilot

- Summon and Smart Summon

- Self Parking (Parallel and Reverse)

- MORE TO COME AS TESLA RELEASES MORE FSD FEATURES!







OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- WiFi and LTE Connectivity for the car

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls

- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance

- 19-inch Tesla Sport Wheels









May we be so bold as to say: THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!









The Model 3 is built so well and is so simple that even German luxury auto manufacturers with over 100 year heritage were surprised at the quality and engineering. With a 529 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong?









This local, one owner, claims and accident free Tesla Model 3 is being sold safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available upon request.









We are one of the highest volume pre-owned Tesla dealers in Canada after Tesla Canada so you can be sure that we only have the best vehicles in our line at the most competitive prices. As a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Tesla, Lotus, BMW and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price in the area. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you don't have to worry about all the hassle of haggling.









We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you're buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.









Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 96 months with rates as low as 5.99% OAC.









Balance of Tesla factory warranty of 4 years / 80,000km valid until December 2022 and 8 years / 192,000 km warranty on battery and motor valid until December 2026.