2018 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE REAR WHEEL DRIVE AUTOPILOT, AERO WHEELS!

2018 Tesla Model 3

$56,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,525KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4470579
  Stock #: 1-20-007
  VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5JF027946
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

* WE HAVE SEVERAL OTHER MODEL 3'S IN STOCK INCLUDING PERFORMANCE ALL WHEEL DRIVES - OVER 40 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

Finished in Pearl White Multi-coat on an All Black Premium Interior and equipped with the ever efficient 18-inch Aero Wheels, the Tesla Model 3 needs no introduction! This technological marvel is equipped with the long range battery and is also loaded with the following options:


               

PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- 12-way power adjustable heated front seats

- Heated Rear Seats

- Premium seat material and trim

- Premium audio - 14 Speakers, 1 Subwoofer, 2 Amps, and Immersive Sound

- Maps & navigation with live traffic visualization

- Internet Browser

- In-car internet streaming

- LED fog lamps

- Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones

- Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection

- Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

- Music and media over Bluetooth

- Custom driver profiles


               

EHNANCED AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Cruise Control allowing for automatic acceleration and braking based on other vehicles on the road

- Autosteer


               

OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- WiFi and LTE Connectivity for the car

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls

- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance

- 18-inch Tesla Aero Wheels


               

May we be so bold as to say: THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!


               

The Model 3 is built so well and is so simple that even German luxury auto manufacturers with over 100 year heritage were surprised at the quality and engineering. With a 529 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong?


               

This local, one owner, claims and accident free Tesla Model 3 is being sold safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available upon request.


               

We are one of the highest volume pre-owned Tesla dealers in Canada after Tesla Canada so you can be sure that we only have the best vehicles in our line at the most competitive prices. As a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Tesla, Lotus, BMW and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price in the area. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you don't have to worry about all the hassle of haggling.


               

We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you're buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.


               

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 96 months with rates as low as 5.99% OAC.


               

Balance of Tesla factory warranty of 4 years / 80,000km valid until June 2022 and 8 years / 192,000 km warranty on battery and motor valid until June 2026. Extended warranty options available upon request.

Safety
  • Traction Control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Automatic climate control
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • LED Lights
  • Premium Audio Package
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Front Sensors
  • Single Owner
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

