2018 Tesla Model X

Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on a Black Premium Interior with matching Black Alcantara Headliner and Carbon Fiber Interior Decor, this stunning seven seater Model X 75D comes equipped with AP2 enhanced autopilot hardware and includes original chargers and adapters as well as the following options:







PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Bioweapon Defence Mode with Medical Grade HEPA air filtration system

- Remote opening falcon wing doors, driver and passenger front door and tailgate

- Self-presenting driver door opens upon sensing your approaching trajectory

- Easy step in full height access to 2nd and 3rd-row seating with easy access feature

- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled HomeLink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors

- Centre Console with iPhone / android quick dock

- Heated Seats

- Active LED Headlights and LED front and rear fog lights

- Three-position dynamic LED turning lights for nighttime visibility

- Ambient LED interior lighting







ENHANCED AUTOPILOT HARDWARE (BELOW ENABLED WITH THE PURCHASE OF ACTIVATION FROM TESLA):

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- 40x faster processor than Autopilot 1 (AP1)

- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees/reverse parking)

- Summon and Smart Summon









SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds







SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All Seven heated seats

- Heated steering wheel

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle









ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND:

- 12 Neodymium Speakers, 560 watt amplifier

- 8 inch Neodymium subwoofer

- Dolby Pro-Logic Surround Sound

- Bluetooth Streaming Audio

- Sirius XM Satellite Radio

- Streaming Internet Radio

- Tune In Internet Radio for podcasts, sports, news







OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 75 kWh Battery Pack

- 20-inch Tesla Sonic Carbon Wheels

- Tow Package









The 75D Model X averages 383 km (subject to conditions), 5.2 seconds 0-100km/h and a 250km/h top speed. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approximately 80% charge in 20 minutes.







With the included Smart Suspension package this Model X will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.







The seven seat interior includes flat/flush folding second and third row rear seats and all the storage space you will need in the trunk!







Autopilot allows the vehicle to steer within a lane, change lanes with a simple tap of a turn signal and manage speed using active traffic-aware cruise control - it's phenomenal to experience - you'll never want to drive anything else ever again and with monthly over-the-air software updates this system is always improving. Soon to arrives upgrades include automatic lane changing without driver input, automatic transitioning from one highway to another and self-park when near a parking spot, without any driver present!







Additional features include world's largest panoramic windshield, voice command system, one-touch remote to close all doors and tailgate at once, automatic high beam system and much much more!







Your falcon wing doored land-based intergalactic spaceship awaits - please call ahead to make an appointment to view this particular Model X as it belongs to the owner and may not always be at the dealership!







This one owner, accidents and claims free vehicle is being sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada upon request.







Balance of Tesla Factory 4 year / 80,000km comprehensive warranty until June 2022 as well as balance of Tesla 8 year powertrain warranty until June 2026 covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended warranty options available upon request.