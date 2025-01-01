Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS<span>*7 PASSENGER* </span><span>Nice Clean 4WD 4.0L V6 Toyota 4Runner With Automatic Transmission</span><span>. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Power Heated Seats, Keyless, Premium Sound System, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Roof Rack, </span><span>AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!</span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2018 Toyota 4Runner

169,760 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota 4Runner

PREMIUM 4WD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12764873

2018 Toyota 4Runner

PREMIUM 4WD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12764873
  2. 12764873
  3. 12764873
  4. 12764873
  5. 12764873
  6. 12764873
  7. 12764873
  8. 12764873
  9. 12764873
  10. 12764873
  11. 12764873
  12. 12764873
  13. 12764873
  14. 12764873
  15. 12764873
  16. 12764873
  17. 12764873
  18. 12764873
  19. 12764873
  20. 12764873
  21. 12764873
  22. 12764873
  23. 12764873
  24. 12764873
  25. 12764873
  26. 12764873
  27. 12764873
  28. 12764873
  29. 12764873
  30. 12764873
  31. 12764873
  32. 12764873
  33. 12764873
  34. 12764873
  35. 12764873
  36. 12764873
  37. 12764873
  38. 12764873
  39. 12764873
  40. 12764873
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,760KM
VIN JTEBU5JR7J5510899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,760 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENGER* Nice Clean 4WD 4.0L V6 Toyota 4Runner With Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Power Heated Seats, Keyless, Premium Sound System, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2016 BMW 2-Series 228i xDrive AWD COUPE CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 BMW 2-Series 228i xDrive AWD COUPE CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 103,580 KM $18,595 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 118,970 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLLOYS 183,370 KM $14,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Toyota 4Runner