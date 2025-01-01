Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*23 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS* <span>Very Clean Toyota C-HR FWD 2.0L </span><span>with Automatic Transmission.</span><span> Tan on Black</span><span> Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Power Front Seat, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Alloys, Push to start, Lane Departure Alert, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2018 Toyota C-HR

116,540 KM

Details Description Features

$19,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12419730

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12419730
  2. 12419730
  3. 12419730
  4. 12419730
  5. 12419730
  6. 12419730
  7. 12419730
  8. 12419730
  9. 12419730
  10. 12419730
  11. 12419730
  12. 12419730
  13. 12419730
  14. 12419730
  15. 12419730
  16. 12419730
  17. 12419730
  18. 12419730
  19. 12419730
  20. 12419730
  21. 12419730
  22. 12419730
  23. 12419730
  24. 12419730
  25. 12419730
  26. 12419730
  27. 12419730
  28. 12419730
  29. 12419730
  30. 12419730
  31. 12419730
  32. 12419730
  33. 12419730
  34. 12419730
Contact Seller

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,540KM
VIN NMTKHMBX5JR016081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3027
  • Mileage 116,540 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*23 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS* Very Clean Toyota C-HR FWD 2.0L with Automatic Transmission. Tan on Black Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Power Front Seat, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Alloys, Push to start, Lane Departure Alert, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Extra Set of Tires
Lane Departure Alert
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Honda Accord 2.4L COUPE TOURING CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF SENSORS BLUETOOTH ALLLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Honda Accord 2.4L COUPE TOURING CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF SENSORS BLUETOOTH ALLLOYS 154,620 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura RDX V6 TECH PKG AWD CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Acura RDX V6 TECH PKG AWD CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 200,290 KM $16,595 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 166,750 KM $11,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota C-HR