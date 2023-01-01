2018 Toyota Prius

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 1 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10131720

10131720 Stock #: 498-23A

498-23A VIN: JTDKARFP2J3085986

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 43,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.