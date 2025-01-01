Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2ND SET WINTER ON ALLOYS* Very Nice Clean Toyota Prius Hybrid PLUG-IN Sedan 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Tan on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, and Power Windows, CD/AUX, AC, Curb Side Mirrors, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Push to Start, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2018 Toyota Prius

193,280 KM

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Prius

Prime PREMIUM PLUG-IN CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* NAV CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING LANE DEPARTURE

12403428

2018 Toyota Prius

Prime PREMIUM PLUG-IN CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* NAV CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING LANE DEPARTURE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,280KM
VIN JTDKARFP0J3071570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3142
  • Mileage 193,280 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2ND SET WINTER ON ALLOYS* Very Nice Clean Toyota Prius Hybrid PLUG-IN Sedan 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Tan on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, and Power Windows, CD/AUX, AC, Curb Side Mirrors, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Push to Start, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! -------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Extra Set of Tires
Lane Departure Alert
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Toyota Prius