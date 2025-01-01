$19,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Prius
Prime PREMIUM PLUG-IN CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* NAV CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING LANE DEPARTURE
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$19,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
193,280KM
VIN JTDKARFP0J3071570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3142
- Mileage 193,280 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2ND SET WINTER ON ALLOYS* Very Nice Clean Toyota Prius Hybrid PLUG-IN Sedan 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Tan on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, and Power Windows, CD/AUX, AC, Curb Side Mirrors, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Push to Start, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! -------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Extra Set of Tires
Lane Departure Alert
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
