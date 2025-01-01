Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*19 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Toyota Rav-4 AWD SE 2.5L with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Front Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Side Signal Lights, Alloys, Sunroof, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Indicators, Lane Departure Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tail Gate, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2018 Toyota RAV4

141,140 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

SE-SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED *TOYOTA MAINTAIN* NAV CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE-SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED *TOYOTA MAINTAIN* NAV CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,140KM
VIN 2T3JFREV7JW768454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3159
  • Mileage 141,140 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Toyota RAV4