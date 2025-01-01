$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED BLUETOOTH ALLOYS LANE DEPARTURE B.SPOT
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED BLUETOOTH ALLOYS LANE DEPARTURE B.SPOT
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,790KM
VIN 2T3RFREV2JW732058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3310
- Mileage 174,790 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Toyota AWD Rav4 XLE 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Alloys, Lane Departure alert, Blind Spot Indicators, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tail Gate, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Luggage / Roof Rack
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2018 Toyota RAV4