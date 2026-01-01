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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*<span> </span><span>Very Clean Toyota AWD Rav4 XLE 2.5L 4Cyl </span><span>with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Black on Black</span><span> Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2018 Toyota RAV4

146,120 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14220869

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
146,120KM
VIN 2T3RFREV1JW778870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,120 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Toyota AWD Rav4 XLE 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Toyota RAV4