Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*<span>* </span><span>Very Clean Toyota Tacoma 3.5L V6 TRD </span><span>with Automatic Transmission. Orange on Black Leather Interior: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Bed Liner,</span><span> Lane Departure Alert, Push to Start, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2018 Toyota Tacoma

194,480 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota Tacoma

V6 TRD-PREMIUM PKG 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12858506

2018 Toyota Tacoma

V6 TRD-PREMIUM PKG 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12858506
  2. 12858506
  3. 12858506
  4. 12858506
  5. 12858506
  6. 12858506
  7. 12858506
  8. 12858506
  9. 12858506
  10. 12858506
  11. 12858506
  12. 12858506
  13. 12858506
  14. 12858506
  15. 12858506
  16. 12858506
  17. 12858506
  18. 12858506
  19. 12858506
  20. 12858506
  21. 12858506
  22. 12858506
  23. 12858506
  24. 12858506
  25. 12858506
  26. 12858506
  27. 12858506
  28. 12858506
  29. 12858506
  30. 12858506
  31. 12858506
  32. 12858506
  33. 12858506
  34. 12858506
  35. 12858506
  36. 12858506
  37. 12858506
  38. 12858506
Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,480KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN7JX032613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,480 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR** Very Clean Toyota Tacoma 3.5L V6 TRD with Automatic Transmission. Orange on Black Leather Interior: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Bed Liner, Lane Departure Alert, Push to Start, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma V6 TRD-PREMIUM PKG 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Toyota Tacoma V6 TRD-PREMIUM PKG 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 194,480 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Compass TRAILHAWK 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Jeep Compass TRAILHAWK 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 139,940 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Fit LX CERTIFIED *HONDA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Honda Fit LX CERTIFIED *HONDA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE 111,050 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Toyota Tacoma