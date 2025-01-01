$35,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
V6 TRD-PREMIUM PKG 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
194,480KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN7JX032613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,480 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR** Very Clean Toyota Tacoma 3.5L V6 TRD with Automatic Transmission. Orange on Black Leather Interior: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Bed Liner, Lane Departure Alert, Push to Start, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2018 Toyota Tacoma