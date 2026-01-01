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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*<span> Very Clean AWD Toyota Tacoma TRDV6 3.5L with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seat, Cruise Control, and Alloy. Bronze on Grey Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/AUX, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Push To Start, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!</span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span></p><p><span>Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2018 Toyota Tacoma

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Toyota Tacoma

V6 TRD-SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14211005

2018 Toyota Tacoma

V6 TRD-SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
149,000KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN1JX033398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean AWD Toyota Tacoma TRDV6 3.5L with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seat, Cruise Control, and Alloy. Bronze on Grey Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/AUX, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Push To Start, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------

Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-XXXX

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905-281-2255

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$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Toyota Tacoma