*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION*7 PASSENGER* Very Clean Volkswagen Atlas V6 3.6L AWD With Automatic Transmission, Shifter Paddles and Panoramic Sunroof. White on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Seats, Memory Power Driver Seat, Blind Spot Monitor, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

160,580 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

V6 SEL SPORT AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

V6 SEL SPORT AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,580KM
VIN 1V2MR2CA2JC561290

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F2766
  • Mileage 160,580 KM

*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION*7 PASSENGER* Very Clean Volkswagen Atlas V6 3.6L AWD With Automatic Transmission, Shifter Paddles and Panoramic Sunroof. White on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Seats, Memory Power Driver Seat, Blind Spot Monitor, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Volkswagen Atlas