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<div class=bg-white rounded-2xl shadow-lg shadow-slate-900/5 border border-gray-100 p-6 md:p-7 data-v-bcb8a8f8=><div class=text-gray-700 leading-relaxed whitespace-pre-line data-v-bcb8a8f8=>GOOD MILEAGE FOR AGE!! SPORTWAGEN!! CLOTH INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS. FULL CERTIFICATION AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CAR FAX SHOWS AN UNKNOWN CLAIM ON 12/14/19 FOR $1405.</div></div><div class=bg-white rounded-2xl shadow-lg shadow-slate-900/5 border border-gray-100 p-6 md:p-7 data-v-bcb8a8f8=><div class=flex items-center gap-3 mb-5 data-v-bcb8a8f8=> </div></div>

2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
14170720.813645544?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=17183

2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

Trendline

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1779906733234
  2. 1779906733742
  3. 1779906734174
  4. 1779906734601
  5. 1779906735019
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
120,000KM
VIN 3VW117AU3JM753819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GOOD MILEAGE FOR AGE!! SPORTWAGEN!! CLOTH INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS. FULL CERTIFICATION AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CAR FAX SHOWS AN UNKNOWN CLAIM ON 12/14/19 FOR $1405. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
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905-332-XXXX

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905-332-8575

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$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen