*SAFETY INCLUDED*V.W SERVICE RECORDS* Nice Clean Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion/AWD 2.0L 4 Cylinders With Automatic Transmission. Black on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Leather Heated Seats, Back Up Sensors, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Light, Push To Start, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signal, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio System, Power Tail Gate, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

167,530 KM

$17,795

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE 4M AWD *V.W MAINTAIN* NAV CAMERA SENSORS BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

11958669

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE 4M AWD *V.W MAINTAIN* NAV CAMERA SENSORS BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$17,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,530KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX9JM207776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2878
  • Mileage 167,530 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*V.W SERVICE RECORDS* Nice Clean Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion/AWD 2.0L 4 Cylinders With Automatic Transmission. Black on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Leather Heated Seats, Back Up Sensors, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Light, Push To Start, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signal, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio System, Power Tail Gate, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan