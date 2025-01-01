$22,790+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
HIGHLINE AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$22,790
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,930KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX2JM081907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3241
- Mileage 111,930 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Nice Clean Volkswagen Tiguan HIGHLINE-R TYPE 4Motion/AWD 2.0L 4 Cylinders With Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Light, Push To Start, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signal, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio System, Power Tail Gate, Roof Rack, Front and Back Parking Sensors, Blind Sport Indicators, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Luggage / Roof Rack
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan