2018 Volvo S60

$24,888 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 4 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9176272

9176272 VIN: YV140MTJ7J2460706

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 89,400 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.