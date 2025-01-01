Menu
***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT*** INSCRIPTION PKG  ** CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

_________________________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


_________________________________________________________


High-Value Options


Power Windows
Parking Sensors
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Cruise Control
Backup Camera
Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Power Seats
Alloy Wheels

2018 Volvo S90

122,800 KM

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volvo S90

T6 AWD INSCRIPTION PKG - LEATHER - SUNROOF !!!

12564854

2018 Volvo S90

T6 AWD INSCRIPTION PKG - LEATHER - SUNROOF !!!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,800KM
VIN LVY992ML4JP032187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Instrument Panel Bin
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Digital/Analog Appearance
Glass/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pilot Assist

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Laminated Glass
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
210 Amp Alternator
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60.2 L Fuel Tank
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Engine: 2.0L I4 Supercharged Turbo
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Genuine wood door panel insert
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Transmission: 8-Speed Geartronic Automatic -inc: Start/Stop and Adaptive Shift
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
4-way power adjustable lumbar support
Power Heated/Ventilated Front Seats -inc: driver side memory
power cushion extension and power adjustable side support
Genuine Wood Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents

