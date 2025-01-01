Menu
2018 Volvo XC90

103,700 KM

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volvo XC90

T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid R-DESIGN - Navigation !!!

13111346

2018 Volvo XC90

T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid R-DESIGN - Navigation !!!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,700KM
VIN YV4BR0PM6J1347154

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 347154
  • Mileage 103,700 KM

Special Financing Purchase Price: $29,888 / Cash Price: $30,888 - ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT*** T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid R-DESIGN - ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***

** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

High Value Options

Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Backup Camera
Cruise Control
Lane Assist
Power Seats
Memory Seat(s)
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Start
Third Row Seating
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Roof
Tow Hitch
Alloy Wheels

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly.  Finance Fee may apply

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

Safety

Brake Assist
Perimeter Alarm
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Instrument Panel Bin
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Passenger Seat
Sensus Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
210 Amp Alternator
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 3010 kgs
Engine: 2.0L 16V I4 Supercharged Turbo Electric
756.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Audio Theft Deterrent
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake
Fixed Bucket Bucket Simulated Suede/Leather 3rd Row Seat Front
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/3.7 kW Onboard Charger
3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 11.6 kWh Capacity

2018 Volvo XC90