2019 Acura MDX

74,013 KM

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

2019 Acura MDX

2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec NAVI | BACKUP CAM | MEM SEATS

2019 Acura MDX

A-Spec NAVI | BACKUP CAM | MEM SEATS

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

74,013KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9166903
  Stock #: 19-00840
  VIN: 5J8YD4H02KL800840

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-00840
  • Mileage 74,013 KM

ONE OWNER

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

