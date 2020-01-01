2019 Acura NSX



THIS 2019 SH-AWD ACURA NSX Is A One Owner Vehicle Out Of St. Catharines, ON. This Vehicle Has A Clean Carproof Report, Meaning No Accidents Or Claims. This Vehicle Comes with Factory Stock Tires, Brand New Winter Tires, and AfterMarket Tires. This Vehicle Also Comes With Factory Rims and Aftermarket 21" Rims ($20,000 Value). This Vehicle Is Equipped With A Carbon Fibre Roof, Interior and Exterior Sports Package, Navigation, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Jewel Eye LED Lights, Key-less Entry, Push To Start, Full Leather Interior, Heated/Memory/Power Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, 9-Speaker ELS Sound System, Electronic Transmission, Multi-Drive Modes, Metal Racing Pedals, Active Dampers, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Paddle Shifters, Rear-view Camera, Leather Steering Wheel, Home link System, Dual Climate AC, AM/FM/XM/USB. This Vehicle Has A 9 Speed Automatic Transmission & A 3.5L 573 Horsepower Twin Turbocharged V6 Engine (Certified & E-Tested In Road Ready Condition, Everything In Working Order). Fantastic Overall Condition Inside & Out!! Very Well Kept Since New. Non-Smoker Vehicle. Balance Of Factory Warranty Remaining.









Acura on Brant - A proud member of the Leggat Auto Group. Servicing Burlington, Halton, Hamilton, Grimsby, Waterdown, Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Stoney Creek, London, St.Catharines, Niagara Falls, & Surrounding Areas. Minutes from the QEW and 403. Carproof Verified. Good or Bad Credit, No Problem! All Credit Welcome OAC. Full Service Department with FREE Loaner Cars & Body Shop. Call and Book your Appointment Today!



Additional Features AWD

