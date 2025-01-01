Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Nice Clean 2.0L 4Cyl Acura RDX A-Spec Package. White on Red/Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Dual Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Push To Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Heated/Ventilated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Shifter Paddles, Lane Departure Alert, Heated Rear Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Tail Gate, Premium Audi System, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2019 Acura RDX

177,680 KM

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Acura RDX

SH-AWD A-Spec CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL P.ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

12807616

2019 Acura RDX

SH-AWD A-Spec CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL P.ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,680KM
VIN 5J8TC2H6XKL803202

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3385
  • Mileage 177,680 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Nice Clean 2.0L 4Cyl Acura RDX A-Spec Package. White on Red/Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Dual Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Push To Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Heated/Ventilated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Shifter Paddles, Lane Departure Alert, Heated Rear Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Tail Gate, Premium Audi System, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Child Safety Locks

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Executive Package
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
Compass Direction
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Acura RDX