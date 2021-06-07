+ taxes & licensing
Take a 2nd glance at love at first sight. This 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec has been blessed with the magnetism to hold your attention.
Glazed in a Performance Red Pearl Exterior with Jewel Eye LED headlights, LED brake lights and taillights and dual exhaust that is completed with Ebony leather with contrast stitching and piping interior, stationed on a set of 20” alloy wheels. Underneath the hood you will be impressed with a bold 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine that compliments the ten (10) speed automatic transmission layered with Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel-Drive (SH-AWD).
Slide into the interior to be dazzled with panoramic moonroof, navigation, rain-sensing windshield wipers, 10 speaker ELS Surround Premium audio system, 1st and 2nd row heated seats, ventilated front seats, dual climate control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, blind-spot assist and info, adaptive cruise control, power liftgate, walk-away door lock and so much more.
What are you waiting for? Hurry in and take home this 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec!
