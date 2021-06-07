Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Acura RDX

20,360 KM

Details Description Features

$42,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,887

+ taxes & licensing

Acura On Brant

905-333-4144

Contact Seller
2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RDX

A-Spec HEATED+COOLED SEATS|NAVI+PANO ROOF| LOADED SAFETY FEATURES

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Acura RDX

A-Spec HEATED+COOLED SEATS|NAVI+PANO ROOF| LOADED SAFETY FEATURES

Location

Acura On Brant

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1

905-333-4144

  1. 7237007
  2. 7237007
  3. 7237007
  4. 7237007
  5. 7237007
  6. 7237007
  7. 7237007
  8. 7237007
  9. 7237007
  10. 7237007
  11. 7237007
  12. 7237007
  13. 7237007
  14. 7237007
  15. 7237007
  16. 7237007
  17. 7237007
  18. 7237007
  19. 7237007
  20. 7237007
  21. 7237007
  22. 7237007
  23. 7237007
  24. 7237007
  25. 7237007
Contact Seller

$42,887

+ taxes & licensing

20,360KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7237007
  • Stock #: 4498
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H67KL800905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4498
  • Mileage 20,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Take a 2nd glance at love at first sight. This 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec has been blessed with the magnetism to hold your attention.



Glazed in a Performance Red Pearl Exterior with Jewel Eye LED headlights, LED brake lights and taillights and dual exhaust that is completed with Ebony leather with contrast stitching and piping interior, stationed on a set of 20” alloy wheels. Underneath the hood you will be impressed with a bold 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine that compliments the ten (10) speed automatic transmission layered with Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel-Drive (SH-AWD).



Slide into the interior to be dazzled with panoramic moonroof, navigation, rain-sensing windshield wipers, 10 speaker ELS Surround Premium audio system, 1st and 2nd row heated seats, ventilated front seats, dual climate control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, blind-spot assist and info, adaptive cruise control, power liftgate, walk-away door lock and so much more.



What are you waiting for? Hurry in and take home this 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acura On Brant

2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 29,870 KM
$31,887 + tax & lic
2020 Acura TLX Tech ...
 7,248 KM
$44,387 + tax & lic
2019 Acura RDX A-Spe...
 20,594 KM
$44,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Acura On Brant

Acura On Brant

Acura On Brant

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1

Call Dealer

905-333-XXXX

(click to show)

905-333-4144

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory