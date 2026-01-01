$22,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Acura TLX
SH-AWD A-Spec Elite *Clean Carfax
2019 Acura TLX
SH-AWD A-Spec Elite *Clean Carfax
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$22,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
136,708KM
VIN 19UUB3F80KA800404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1104
- Mileage 136,708 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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$22,495
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LGA motors
905-412-3805
2019 Acura TLX