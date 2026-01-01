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2019 Acura TLX

136,708 KM

Details

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Acura TLX

SH-AWD A-Spec Elite *Clean Carfax

Watch This Vehicle
14085147

2019 Acura TLX

SH-AWD A-Spec Elite *Clean Carfax

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

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Contact Seller

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
136,708KM
VIN 19UUB3F80KA800404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1104
  • Mileage 136,708 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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$22,495

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2019 Acura TLX