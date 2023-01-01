Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Acura TLX

88,952 KM

Details Description Features

$32,944

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,944

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2019 Acura TLX

2019 Acura TLX

SH-AWD | A-Spec | CLEAN CARFAX | V6

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Acura TLX

SH-AWD | A-Spec | CLEAN CARFAX | V6

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

  1. 9773425
  2. 9773425
  3. 9773425
  4. 9773425
  5. 9773425
  6. 9773425
  7. 9773425
  8. 9773425
  9. 9773425
  10. 9773425
  11. 9773425
  12. 9773425
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$32,944

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,952KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9773425
  • Stock #: 19ATLX66
  • VIN: 19UUB3F61KA802466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19ATLX66
  • Mileage 88,952 KM

Vehicle Description

[ONE OWNER] [CLEAN CARFAX] [NO ACCIDENTS]
Cleanest A-Spec Out There!
Includes Second Set of Michelin Winter Tires!
2 keys

The infotainment system includes Android Auto, Apple CarPl8ay, a seven-speaker stereo, satellite radio, a USB port, and Bluetooth. The vehicle also comes with an extensive list of active safety features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, and a rearview camera. These features work together to make driving the Acura TLX a comfortable, enjoyable, and safe experience.
DISCOUNTED PRICE POLICY:WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Windows

MOONROOF

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Power Folding Seats
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 64,903 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic
2019 Acura TLX SH-AW...
 88,952 KM
$32,944 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 85,600 KM
$31,933 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory