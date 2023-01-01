$32,944+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,944
+ taxes & licensing
Motorline Auto Group
905-330-7365
2019 Acura TLX
2019 Acura TLX
SH-AWD | A-Spec | CLEAN CARFAX | V6
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9
905-330-7365
$32,944
+ taxes & licensing
88,952KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9773425
- Stock #: 19ATLX66
- VIN: 19UUB3F61KA802466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 19ATLX66
- Mileage 88,952 KM
Vehicle Description
Cleanest A-Spec Out There!
Includes Second Set of Michelin Winter Tires!
2 keys
The infotainment system includes Android Auto, Apple CarPl8ay, a seven-speaker stereo, satellite radio, a USB port, and Bluetooth. The vehicle also comes with an extensive list of active safety features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, and a rearview camera. These features work together to make driving the Acura TLX a comfortable, enjoyable, and safe experience.
DISCOUNTED PRICE POLICY:WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION
WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.
Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Windows
MOONROOF
Additional Features
Entertainment Package
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Power Folding Seats
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Motorline Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9