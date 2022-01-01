Menu
2019 Audi A7

40,257 KM

Details

$76,000

+ tax & licensing
Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

40,257KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8128069
  Stock #: 19AA782
  VIN: WAUV2AF21KN050682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,257 KM

Vehicle Description

2019  A7 SPORTBACK  TECHNIK 55 TFSI QUATTRO , BROWN INTERIOR -EXTENDED WARRANTY .

ACCIDENT FREE. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 3.99% APR

-We wholesale and accept trades.

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars,

-All vehicles can be certified for an additional $699

-Online / Video Sales is also available:

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

We are open :

Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,

Weekend : By Appointment Only

Address:


MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

