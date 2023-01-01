Menu
2019 Audi Q5

26,950 KM

Details Description

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

QUATTRO ~ ONE OWNER ~ LOW KM ~ ONLY 26,000KMS !!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

26,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10068855
  • VIN: WA1ANAFY6K2073108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 26,950 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

